Han Kennedy nee Meehan, Rearcross

Foilduff, Rearcross, Newport and late of Knocknagorriff, Borrisoleigh/Templederry.

August 24th 2021, suddenly at her residence, in her 89th year.

Beloved wife of the late Jack.

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken sons and daughters Padraig, Micheál, Gerard, Mary Jo, Siobhan and Sean, grandchildren Shane, Patrick, Sarah Jane, Louise, Clodagh, Cillian, Laura, Aisling, Felim, Niamh, Mark, Anna and Jack, great grandchildren Ava and Tadhg, daughters in law Siobhán, Kathleen, Fiona and Eileen, sons in law Noel (Deegan) and Kevin (Cusack), nieces, nephews, sister in law, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Removal this Friday morning from her residence to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o’ clock, with burial afterwards in Rearcross Cemetery.

Please adhere to government guidelines, and attendance in the church is restricted to 50 family members.

Han’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed on the following link: https://churchcamlive.ie/avssmemorialservices/

