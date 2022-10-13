Gus O’Shea, Thurles

Croke Street, Thurles

Peacefully after a short illness.

In the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

Predeceased by his brothers Ned, Sean and Pat. Deeply regretted by his loving family wife Kitsy, daughter Monica (Hickey, Graiguefrehane, Loughmore) and son Pat (Loughmore), grandchildren Aaron, Colm and Brannoc, son-in-law Philip, sisters-in-law especially Ann (Killahara), brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 14th Oct. from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Bohernanave Church, Thurles at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday 15th at 10am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society

House Private Please.