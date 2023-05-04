Gretta Slattery nee Kennedy, Puckane

Puckane, Nenagh.

May 3rd 2023, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her brothers Jimmy and Paddy.

Beloved wife of Mick and loving mother of Anne (Staunton) and Michael. Much loved and sadly missed by her loving family, her twin sister Una, son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Mary, her adored grandchildren, Mark, Peter, Claire, Andrew, Rachel, Margaret and Jane and great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Nancy, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours, her special carer Caroline, her other carers and friends.

Reposing on Friday, at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 XO94) from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Saturday to St. Patrick’s Church, Puckane for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilodiernan Cemetery.

Gretta’s Funeral Mass will be recorded and can be viewed on https://youtube.com/@puckanechurch6761 from 6pm

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.