Gretta Johnson, Killenaule

Gretta Johnson

Laffansbridge, Killenaule.

Reposing at her residence this Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Mary’s Church, Killenaule on Tuesday morning at 11.15am for funeral mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Crosscannon cemetery.

In accordance with current public health guidelines, please adhere to social distancing and face coverings.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence