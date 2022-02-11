Graham Michael Davies, Thurles & Wales

Clashbeg, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly Tredegar, Bridgend, Wales, 10th February 2022.

Graham Michael, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary; son: Paul daughter: Julie; grandchild: Rebecca; step-children: Barry, Caroline and Paul; step-grandchildren: Ferdy, Elza, Hannah, Bobby and Jack, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence in Clashbeg, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary (E41RC42) on Saturday, 12th February from 4pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday 13th February in St. Michaels Church, Mullinahone at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in Modeshill Cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence