Grace Nevin (nee Harty), Templemore and Roscrea

Drom, Templemore and formerly of Bawn, Roscrea.

Passed peacefully on 24 December 2022.

Predeceased by her husband Michael and parents Tom and Eileen.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons William and David, daughter-in-law Lucy, granddaughter Isabella, brothers Michael, Jim, Willie and Pat, sisters Margaret, Bridget, Mary, Bernadette, Catriona and Pauline, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore E41TR83, this Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drom, on Thursday at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Coolderry Cemetery, Birr, Co. Offaly.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

House private and family flowers only please.