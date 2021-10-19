Goldie Newport, Fethard

Main Street, Fethard.

October 18th 2021.

Goldie gave a lifetime of service as the organist in the Holy Trinity Parish Church.

She will be deeply regretted by her nieces Catherine, Margaret, Liz, Lydia and Edwina, her cousins Peter Bartlett (Bibury, UK), Frances Hetterley (Hereford UK) and Bernard Kenrick (NZ), extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May she rest in peace.

The Funeral Mass will take place at 11am in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Thursday.

It may be watched online at www.parishchurch.net

Burial will take place in the adjoining cemetery.

