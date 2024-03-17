Gillies Macbaine, Castleiney.

Cranagh Castle, Castleiney, Templemore, Co Tipperary.

Passed peacefully surrounded by family, in the dedicated care of the staff at Kilkenny Care Centre. Pioneer, writer, breeder, experimental, diverse, dark brown – a person of Interest. Survived by eight of his nine children.

An active member of the Templetuohy and larger Thurles area communities.

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral home, Templemore on Monday the 18th of March from 6pm until 8 pm, with recital of the Rosary at 8pm.

Removal from Grey’s funeral home on Tuesday morning to arrive at Sacred Heart Church (E41 RY80) Templetuohy for 11.30am mass, followed by burial at Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally, Co. Laois.

Thank you to the staff of Kilkenny Care Centre for their genuine care given to Gillies over the past months.

Donations if desired to the Kilkenny Care Team.

May He Rest In Peace.