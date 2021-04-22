Gillian Lawlor Ryan, Horse & Jockey

Gillian Lawlor Ryan

Ashill, Horse and Jockey, Thurles

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, husband Conor, daughter Amelia Rose, son Conor Jamie, mother Margaret, father Tommy, sister Theresa, brothers Thomas and Colm, mother in law Mairead, father in law Conor (Ryan Jacksie), nephews, nieces, brothers in law Sean and Fran, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Following government guidelines Gillian’s funeral is private.

Gillian’s funeral cortége will leave her residence on Saturday 24th April (via Two Mile Borris) to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards (via Pouldine) in St Peter’s Cemetery, Moycarkey.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

Special thanks to Mountain Rescue Teams and Emergency Services for returning Gillian to her grateful family. Family flowers only, donations if desired to South Eastern Mountain Rescue.

House Private Please.

