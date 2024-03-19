Gerry Sheedy, Ballybrophy, Roscrea, & Leeds

Green Roads, Ballybrophy, Borris-in-Ossory, Co. Laois and formerly Roscrea, and Leeds in England.

Gerry passed away suddenly in Midlands Hospital, Portlaoise aged 65. Pre-deceased by his parents John (Jack) and Mary, sisters Margaret and Elizabeth and brothers Tony, John and Mickey. Survived by his loving wife Bernie, daughters Margaret and Siobhan, son-in-law Darren and cherished granddaughter Croíadh. Gerry will be sadly missed by his brothers Martin and Liam, sisters Mary and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his many nieces and nephews whom he had great time for, his extended relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70) on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Private removal from his residence on Friday morning at 12.30 arriving in St. Canice’s Church, Borris-in-Ossory for Funeral Mass at 1.00pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Derrinsallagh Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Enable Ireland (Nenagh).

House Private Please.