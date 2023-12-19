Gerry McNamara, Clonmel

St Joseph’s Terrace, Elm Park, Clonmel.

Gerry passed away unexpectedly at Tipperary University Hospital on Saturday evening surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his wife Debbie and son Mark he will be sadly missed by his daughter Nicola, son-in-law Chris, grandchildren Charlie, Deborah and Eden, brothers, aunt Terry and especially Martina, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Wednesday to St Oliver’s Church with Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30 followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Online Condolences may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook Page.