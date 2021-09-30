Gerry McArdle, Clonmel

Gerry McArdle

Glenconnor, Clonmel.

Reposing at Fennessy’s Funeral Home this Friday evening for family and close friends from 7 o’clock to 8 o’clock.

Removal on Saturday afternoon to St. Mary’s church Irishtown arriving at 1.15 o’clock for requiem mass at 1.30 o’clock, followed by interment in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

In lieu of attendance, messages of sympathy can me left at the condolence section on the RIP.ie website.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

Please note that numbers in attendance at the church for attendance are limited to 50%.

