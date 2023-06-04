Gerry Manning (Mannings Coaches), Limerick

Skagh, Croom, Co. Limerick, and of Mannings Coaches.

June 3rd 2023 peacefully, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of the late Geraldine, brother of the late Jack and Mick.

Dear Father to Tommy, Sue (Caplis) Paul and Hazel.

Sadly missed by son-in-law Mike, adoring grandchildren, Colin, Sam, Jack and Danny, sisters Maura (Jones) and Eileen (Jeffers) sisters-in-law Mary and Rita, brothers-in-law Phil and Jimmy, Paul’s partner Sharon, nephews nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing on Monday evening in Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom, from 6pm until 7.30pm.

Removal to arrive on Tuesday at St Mary’s Church, Croom, for 12-noon funeral mass.

Burial immediately afterwards to Reilig Mhuire, Croom.

Livestream on mass: https://churchcamlive.ie/croomparish/