Gerry Grufferty, Cahir & Mitchelstown

Lisava, Cahir and formerly of Knockanevin, Mitchelstown.

Gerry (formerly of Knockanevin, Mitchelstown) passed away peacefully at home.

Predeceased by his sisters Ann and Bridie and brother Jimmy.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Peggy, daughter Collette, sons Brendan, Paul, Aidan and Nigel, brothers James, Tadhg, Michael and Roger, sisters Josie and Mary, daughters in law Yvonne, Nichola, Caroline and Breege, grandchildren Ellah, Lara, Megan, Jack, Áine, Eabha Aisling, Mackenzie, Julian and Nell, nephews, nieces, extended family, past pupils and many friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral cortége arriving to St. Mary’s Church Cahir on Monday for mass at 11am followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.