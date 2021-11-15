Gerry D’Arcy, Nenagh and Thurles

The Commonage, Ciamaltha Road, Nenagh and formerly of Iona Avenue, Thurles.

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sons Garrett and Gavin, daughters Eithne and Maeve, brother Sean, daughter-in-law Becky, Gavin’s partner Siobhán, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A Memorial Mass for Gerry will take place on Tuesday at 2pm, in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh with adherence to government guidelines on Covid 19, including face covering and no handshaking.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass, can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

In accordance with Gerry’s wishes his body has been donated to medical research.

Donations if desired to Suaimhneas, Nenagh.

House private.

May he Rest in Peace.