Gerri Toohey (nee Cahill), Nenagh

Pallasbeg, Newtown & late of Silver Street, Nenagh.

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick on 6th Jan 2022.

Predeceased by her beloved parents William & Josie, Sister Carmel and brothers Jimmy & Billy.

Will be sadly missed by her loving husband John and cherished family Carol and Rob. Grandchildren Reanne & John. Sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, neighbours relatives and friends.

May Gerri Rest In Peace.

Remains arriving at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh this Monday for Requiem mass at 1pm.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie or on radio fm 106.2.

Followed by private Cremation.

House Private Please.

