Gerard Whelton, Thurles

6 Sean Treacy Ave, Thurles.

Gerard, predeceased by his parents Tim and Josie, his sister Kathleen (Flynn), and his brothers Seamus and Michael.

Deeply regretted by his brothers Ted and Noel, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Gerard Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Dublin Rd., on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Gerard’s funeral cortege will arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Tuesday morning at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock.

Burial after Mass in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The mass will be livestreamed here: thurlesparish.ie.