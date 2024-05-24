Gerard Kennedy, Nenagh

Tullamore Park, Nenagh.

24th May, 2024 (peacefully at home after a long illness)

Loving husband of Eileen, deeply regretted by his children Helen, Maria, William, Patrick, Gerard and Claire and all his grandchildren, sons and daughters-in-law, his brother John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Pre-deceased by his grandchild Georgia, son-in-law Stéphane, brother William, sisters Mary, Josephine and Margaret.

Reposing at his home in Tullamore Park, Nenagh E45 V973 on Saturday from 5pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Sunday in St Mary’s Church, Carrig, Ballycommon, Nenagh E45 C568.

Burial afterwards in Monsea cemetery.

No flowers please, donations if desired to the Milford Care Centre.

“May He Rest In Peace”