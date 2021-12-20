Gerard Kennedy, Drombane & Thurles

Gerard Kennedy

Fana, Drombane, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly Parnell Street, Thurles.

Our beautiful cherished son and brother Gerard. Deeply missed by his heartbroken parents Jim and Eileen, sisters Margo, Catriona and Aileen, brothers Jim, Thomas and Michael, brothers in law, sisters in law, uncles, aunts, his adored nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home in Fana (E41 H0C2) on Tuesday from 12 noon to 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Wednesday morning to the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch for funeral mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Gerard’s funeral Mass can be viewed on the link https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/.

Family flowers only and donations in lieu of to Down Syndrome Ireland.

Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding handshaking, face coverings and social distancing.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence