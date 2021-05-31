Gerard ‘Jerry’ Fitzgerald, Clonmel

Gerard (Jerry) Fitzgerald

Cashel Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, 28th May 2021 peacefully at his Residence (Son of the late Ester and Willie Fitzgerald).

Very deeply regretted by his brothers John and Willie, relatives and his many friends. May Gerard Rest in Peace.

Gerry’s Funeral will arrive at S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church on Tuesday at 12.45pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul, followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Due to Government restrictions numbers are limited to 50 in the Church.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence