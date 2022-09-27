Gerard (Gerry) Tynan, Nenagh

Pallasmore, Carrigatoher, Nenagh.

September 26th 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Agnes and loving father of Sinead, Valerie, Síobhán, Isabell, Barbara, Melanie, Bernard, Gary and Muriel. Much loved and sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Mary and Ann, brother Joe, his adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 WF59) from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Thursday to The Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra (Newtown), for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Knigh Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeiRofKwA96iCCDSHYYs2dg

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Injured Jockey Fund.

House private on Thursday please.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.