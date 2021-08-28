Gerard (Gerry) Reilly, Templemore

Adamstown, Templemore, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Rooskey, Co. Roscommon.

(An Garda Siochana), 27th of August 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased his brothers Michael A, Tommy Pat, John Joe and Bennie, and sisters, Margaret Rogers, Alice Preece and Mary Reynolds.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sheila, Son Michael, daughter Monica, daughter in law Georgie, son in law Colm Murphy, grandchildren Kieran, Conor, Barney, Alice and Eve, sisters Teresa (Lennon), Monica (Alford) Nancy (Reilly), brothers in law Tommy (Lennon) and Tommy (Alford), sister in law Kathleen (Reilly), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, rest in peace.

Reposing at home on Sunday 29th August with removal on Monday morning from his residence at 11.15am to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery Templemore afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com.

Gerry’s mass may be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish.

