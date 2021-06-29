Gerard (Gerry) Needham, Lorrha

Lorrha, Nenagh

Gerry passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Milford Hospice following a short illness bravely borne. Gerry will be sadly missed by his brothers Tommy, PJ and Jimmy (Br James), his sister Nancy (White), sisters-in-law Jo and Gay, his nieces Una (Dempsey), Martina, Ruth, Gemma (Culhane), Diana (Mulcahy), nephews Garrett, Arther, Thomas, Martin, Louis (Mulcahy) and Noel, and their partners, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Gerry Rest In Peace

Reposing at his sister Nancy’ house, Lorrha, E45 X602 on Wednesday evening from 6pm until 9pm.

Funeral arriving to St Ruadhan’s RC Church, Lorrha on Thursday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The family request that HSE Covid guidelines be observed in regard to social distancing. Gerry’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section below.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

