Gerard (Gerry) McManus

Coalbrook, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, January 4th 2022, peacefully at his residence after a short illness bravely borne.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann; daughter Aine, Mother Betty; Father Gerard; brother Brendan; sisters: Louise, Geraldine and Christina, brothers in law, sisters in law, gran-nephew, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Thursday 6th January at 12 noon in The Church of St. Patrick and St. Oliver, Glengoole, Co. Tipperary, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to The Marie Keating Foundation.

House Strictly Private Please.

