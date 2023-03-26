Gerard “Ger” McCarthy, Nenagh

Hawthorns, Summerhill, Nenagh.

Peacefully in the tender care of the staff of the ICU at Limerick University Hospital.

On 25th March 2023.

Pre Deceased by his mother Breda.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Annette and cherished daughter Laura and son Conor. Father Jimmy, sisters Claire & Helen & brother Paul. Father in law Joe Moloney and mother in law Noreen. Sister in law Kathryn & brother in law Nigel. Aunts & Uncle’s nieces and nephews, cousins relatives kind neighbours and his many friends.

May Ger Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh on Monday from 5 o’clock to 7.30.

His remains will arrive at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Tuesday for Requiem mass at 11. Livestream of the mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

Burial afterwards in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the ICU unit at University Hospital Limerick.

House private please.