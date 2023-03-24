Gerard (Ger) Finn, Newport

Knockmeal Killoscully Newport Co.Tipperary & Late of Kilcormack Boolavogue Ferns Co.Wexford.

23/3/2023- Predeceased by his beloved parents James & Stasia.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary and cherished daughters Emer & Aine. Brothers Aidan & Paul. Sisters Helen, Edel (Nolan) & Mary (Hennebery). Brothers in law John Joe Grace & Jimmy Nolan, sisters in law Margaret Grace, Tara Finn & Noleen Finn. Aunts, uncles, Nieces & nephews, cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Ger Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Killoscully (V94 AW8P) this Sunday from 3 to 7. His remains will arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart Killoscully on Monday for Requiem mass at 11.30.

Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery Ballinahinch.