Beechwood Park, Nenagh & Kilregane, Lorrha Co. Tipperary.

1st of January 2024. Predeceased by his father Noel. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Catherine, sister Elaine, aunt Maisie (Mahon) cousin’s , relatives & friends

May he rest in peace.

Funeral arriving to St. Ruadhan’s Church Lorrha on Thursday morning at 10.45 for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.