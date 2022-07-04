Gerard Egan, Toomevara

Monanore, Toomevara.
Suddenly & peacefully at home on July 3rd 2022.
Predeceased by his beloved parents Tom and Mary, Sister Mary & brother Pat. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers & sisters Jim, Nan, Dan, Johnny, Eileen, Buddy, Nicky, Martha, Michael & Noel. Sisters in law, brothers in law, aunts & uncles. Cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.
May Ger Rest In Peace.
Reposing at his home in Monanore this Wednesday from 4 o’clock.
His remains will arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Toomevara on Thursday for Requiem mass at 11.
Those who cannot attend may view the livestream on https:www.facebook,com/frjohnmolloy/
Burial afterwards in the adjoining Belfry.