Gerard Carey, Horse & Jockey & Thurles

Kylenoe, Horse & Jockey and formerly Moyne Rd., Thurles.

Gerard predeceased by his parents Joseph and Margaret and his brother Joseph Jnr., deeply regretted by his brothers Martin, Willie, Jimmy and Christy, sisters Margaret and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Following Government guidelines Gerard’s funeral cortege will arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Wednesday morning at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial after Mass in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence