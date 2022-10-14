Geraldine Scully, Clonmel

Morton Place, and formerly of Old Bridge, Clonmel

Peacefully on the 13th of October 2022 surrounded by her family at Tipperary University Hospital.

Pre deceased by her son Jason, and grandson Jake.

Sadly missed by her loving sons Alan and Edward O’Shea, daughter Donna Hackett, grandchildren, son-in-law Brenny Hackett, daughter-in-law Susan O Shea, brothers Danny, Tony and David, sisters Joan, Margo, Susan and Sheila, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Sunday evening 5pm -7pm.

Funeral arriving at SS. Peter & Paul’s church at 10.50am on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11am, which can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

May Geraldine Rest In Peace