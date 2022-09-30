Geraldine Power (nee Allen), Carrick-on-Suir

15 Clairin, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Sadly missed by her loving husband Joe and loving mother of Sharon, Gillian and Alan, brother Michael, sister’s Bernie and Marie, sister in law Noreen, brother in law Victor, son’s in law Stephen and Sean, daughter in law Mary Alice, grandchildren Christopher, Jack, Conor, Laura and Cian, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm.

Arriving at St Nicholas Church Carrick-on-Suir on Monday for requiem mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.