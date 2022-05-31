Geraldine O’Shea, Clogheen and Ardfinnan

Convent Road Clogheen and formerly of Lisheenpower Ardfinnan.

May 30th 2022.

Pre-deceased by her beloved parent’s Harry and Biddy O’Shea , her brother Henry and her niece (godchild) Jakki. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Marian, Pat and Breda and brothers Liam, PJ, and Eamon, nephews, nieces, her Aunt Mary, relatives and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at St Theresa’s Hospital Clogheen on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 o’ clock in Ballybacon Church followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.