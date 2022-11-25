Geraldine Lorigan nee Ryan. Clonmel

Ballyvaughan, Clonmel and formerly Ballyrichard, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary.

Geraldine passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Palliative Care Unit at Waterford University Hospital on Friday morning surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her sisters Mary and Anna and her brother John she will be sadly missed by her husband Tom, daughter Roísín, sons David & Ciarán, sisters Margaret and Helen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home (Eircode E91 FD30) on Sunday afternoon from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Removal on Monday to St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Powerstown Parish livestream service www.powerstownchurch.com.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association https://imnda.ie/ .

House private on Monday morning please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.