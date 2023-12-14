Geraldine Dunne nee Lawlor, Thurles and Gortnahoe

29 Monakeeba, Thurles and formerly Urard, Gortnahoe.

Peacefully in the excellent care of the staff at Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

Predeceased by her parents Neddie and Ellie and her sisters Ann and Esther.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Dinny, sons David and Tony, daughter Yvonne, grandchildren Keelan, Daithí, Darragh, Robyn, Rian and Aoibhín, daughter-in-law Carmel, son-in-law David, Maggie, brothers Paddy and Jimmy, sisters Mary, Eileen, Joan, Benny and Majella, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Geraldine’s gentle soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Dublin Rd., Thurles (E41 XY47) on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Geraldine’s funeral cortege will arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.45pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11 o’clock with burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live at thurlesparish.ie

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre, Limerick.