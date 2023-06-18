Geraldine Callanan (Née Stapleton), Thurles

The Ragg, Thurles.

On 17th of June 2023, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Beloved daughter of the late Paul.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Ben, adored son Kevin, Mother Rose, sister Siobhán, brothers Paul and Padraig, sadly missed by her father-in-law Ned, mother-in-law Jojo, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives and a very large circle of loyal friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Tuesday Evening from 4 pm to 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 3 pm in Saint Laurence O’Toole Church, The Ragg.

Interment in St Michael’s Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Donations if desired to Suir Haven or Palliative care c/o Grey’s Funeral Home.