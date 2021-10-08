Gerald Gerry Stone, Roscrea

Gerald Gerry Stone

Birchgrove, Monaincha, Roscrea. Peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Pre-deceased by his wife Maureen and daughter-in-law Geraldine. Deeply regretted by his daughter Margaret, Rosie and Christina, sons Oliver, Andrew, Paddy, Kieran and Michael, son-in-law Donie, daughters-in-law Maura, Michelle and Tina, brothers Terry and Chris, sister Patricia, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Reposing at his residence on Friday evening from 4pm for family, relatives and close friends.

Private removal on Saturday morning arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 10am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

Please leave messages of condolence on the link below.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence