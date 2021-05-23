Ger Sherlock, Nenagh

Knockanpierce, Nenagh.

May 22nd 2021, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, predeceased by his parents Christy and Margaret Sherlock and his brother Christy.

Sadly missed by his brothers Jim, Michael and John, partner Linda, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, good neighbours, work colleagues and friends.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass for Ger will take place on Tuesday 25th in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 1pm, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

