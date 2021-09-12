Ger O’Meara, Ardcroney & Roscrea

Ardcroney, Nenagh and formerly of Ballingarry, Roscrea.

Peacefully surrounded by his family in the great care of the staff at Milford Hospice Limerick.

Predeceased by his beloved son Paul.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Theresa and cherished sons Mark, Brian & Niall. Grandchildren Rory, Jack & Grace. Brother, Sisters, Daughters in law Mags, Sheila and Ciara. Mother in law May. Sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces & nephews, cousins relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

May Ger Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Monday from 5pm tp 7p,.

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding wearing of masks and handshaking.

Remains will arrive at the Pike Church Ballingarry on Tuesday for Requiem mass at 11am followed by burial in Ballingarry Graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Milford Hospice.

House private please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence