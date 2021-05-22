Ger Gavin, Nenagh

St. Conlon’s Road, Nenagh.

Life president Nenagh Eire Óg GAA Club, May 21st 2021, suddenly, at home, surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Bridie and loving father of Deirdre, Marion, Claire, Gerry and Brendan.

Sadly missed by his cherished family, sons-in-law Peter Moynan, Dermot Dolan and Michael Ryder, daughters-in-law Carmel Deacon and Niamh Droney, his adored grandchildren Sinead, Roisín, Jamie, Niamh, Eva, Mark, Diarmuid, Jill, Liam, Ruth, Rory, Emma and Aoife, sisters-in-law Bridie Gavin and Mai Griffin, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass for Ger will take place on Monday 24th, departing from his home at 12.15pm, via Sarsfield St., Mitchel St. and Pearse St., to arrive for Mass in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 1pm, followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery, (Ballycommon), with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

