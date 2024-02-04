Georgina ‘Jenny’ Prendergast nee McEniry, Clerihan and Clonmel

Late of Lavally, Clerihan, Russelstown and Ballymacarbry, Clonmel.

Passed peacefully on Saturday 3rd February 2024 in her 92nd Year, in the

excellent care at Rathkeevan Nursing Home, Clonmel.

Predeceased by her husband Eugene Prendergast (Lavally), her sister Rosemary Lonergan

(Nee McEniry) and brother-in-law John Lonergan late of Farm Lodge Clonmel).

Deeply regretted by her loving nieces and nephews, Marguerite, Bobby, Michael, Louise and John, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-great-grandnephew, cousins, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Donoghue’s Funeral Home from 5pm to 7pm on Monday evening.

Jenny’s Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church Irishtown, which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.