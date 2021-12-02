George O’Dwyer, Thurles

Sean Treacy Avenue, Thurles

Peacefully at the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles, surrounded by his loving family, daughters Rita, Siobhan, Geraldine and Colette, son Michael.

Predeceased by his loving wife Josie, cherished daughter Marian and all his brothers and sisters.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, partners, nieces, nephews, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Saturday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.thurlesparish.ie

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Family flowers only.

House strictly private.

