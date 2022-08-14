George Kelly, Clonmel

Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

George passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday morning.

Beloved husband, father and grandfather, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kay, daughter Aoife (McGrath), son-in-law Edmond, grandchildren Róisín, Jack and Katie, brothers Michael and James, sisters Helen (O’Rourke), Noreen (Moloney), Mary (Ryan) and Phyllis (Taylor), mother-in-law Noeline (Heffernan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home (Eircode E91 E006) on Monday afternoon from 3.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Tuesday to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Kilsheelan and Kilcash Parish Facebook Page or on You Tube.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis.

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.