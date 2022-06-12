George Clarke, Toomevara

Bunacum, Main St Toomevara.

Peacefully at milford Hospice on 11th June Surrounded by his family.

Predeceased by his beloved parents Kathleen & Bert and sister Margie.

Will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Mary & Ella, Brothers in law Tony & Frank, nieces Caroline & Romy, nephew Andrew His great friend Pat and his many relatives, neighbours and friends.

May George Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home at Main St this Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm.

Remains arriving on Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Church, Toomevara on for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Cremation service takes place at Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

This can be viewed on shannoncrematorium.ie (Code to follow) Those who cannot attend May view the livestream of mass on the https://www.facebook.com/FrJohnMolloy/.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to www.milfordcarecentre.ie/.