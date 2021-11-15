George Burke, Callan & Ballintaggart

George Burke

Ballycloven, Callan, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Ballintaggart, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in St.Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin on Saturday 13th November 2021.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny on Tuesday, 16th November from 5pm.

Funeral Prayers at 7pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the following link; churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish)

House strictly Private Please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence