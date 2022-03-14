Geoff Harding, Carrig, Birr

Ballyghar, Carrig, Birr, Co. Offaly/ Birr, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Medical 1 in Tullamore Regional Hospital.

Pre-deceased by his parents Willie and Eileen, brother Gilbert and other family members.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ita, sons Billy and Michael, daughters Brenda, Helen and Noleen, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Andrew, Barry, Shane, Gemma, Ria, Sarah, Darragh, Colin, Sean and Aidan, great-grandchildren, brothers Bat and Willie, sisters Johanna and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Reposing in The Church of the Annunciation, Carrig, Birr, Co. Offaly on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. (Rosary at 7pm).

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.