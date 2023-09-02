Gemma Halpin (née Power), Waterford

Gemma Halpin (née Power)

Late of Glenpatrick, Kilsheelan Co. Waterford,

formerly of Ballyscanlon, Fenor Co.Waterford.

Gemma passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the exceptional care of the all the staff in South Tipperary General Hospital Clonmel Co. Tipperary, on Thursday the 31st of August 2023.

Gemma is predeceased by her loving father John Paul Power and all her late relatives.

Gemma will be deeply missed by her heartbroken and darling husband Denis; her beloved mother Bridget Power; her loving sisters Anne, Lily, and Rose; brothers David, Paddy, Joseph, Michael, Thomas and Liam; mother-in-law Bridget Halpin and the late Michael Halpin; aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews; grand nieces and grandnephews; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Gemma will be sadly missed by all her friends and work colleagues. Gemma will be greatly missed by the wider communities of Glenpatrick, Rathgormack, Ballyscanlon and Fenor. May she rest in peace.

Gemma’s family would like to give thanks an pay tribute to all the staff in South Tipperary General Hospital for the wonderful care she received throughout her short illness.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam

Gemma’s remains will be reposing at Falconer’s Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore, on Monday, the 4th of September, from 5 pm to 8pm. All are welcome.

Gemma’s Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday the 5th of September, at 11:30 am at the Church of The Immaculate Conception Fenor Co. Waterford, before departing for a private Cremation Service in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 4 pm.