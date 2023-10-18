Gary O’Brien, Carrick-on-Suir

22 Glen View, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary.

Predeceased by his Mother Ann and sister Claire.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Kelly and Sonie, partner Sandra, sister Caroline, brothers-in-law Peter and Anthony, parents in law Bernie and Bernie, grandchildren Mia and Jake, Cousins, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

May Gary rest in peace.

Gary will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday the 19th October from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Gary will be arriving at St. Molleran’s Church Carrick Beg on Friday the 20th October for requiem mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery Carrick-on-Suir.