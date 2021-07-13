Gary Kirby, Thurles

6 College Green, Thurles,

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken Mam, Martina McGuire Kirby and Dad Pat Kirby, their partners Dwighet and Mags & family. His brother James and his partner Regina. Grandparents Josie and Michael, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Reposing at Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption , Thurles Friday 16th of July at 10:30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles. Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Church. The mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie .

Family flowers only donations if desired to Pieta House.

