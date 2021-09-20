Gary ‘Gunner’ Carroll, Thurles

Gary (Gunner) Carroll

St Enda’s Terrace, Bohernanave, Thurles.

Unexpectedly at home. Predeceased by his parents Conor and Mary-Bridget. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Pat, Joe and Johnny, sisters Mary and Lizzy, sister in law Judy, nieces Theresa, Lisa, Celia, Claire, Shauna, Mary and Louise, nephews Russell, Conor and Jamie, grand-nieces Emma, Ava, Grace, Leah and Sophie, grand-nephew Jason, cousins, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at St Enda’s Terrace, Bohernanave, Thurles on Tuesday 21st September, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Bohernanave Church on Wednesday 22nd at 9.30am for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

