Gary Bates, Galway and Clonmel

Roscam, Galway and formerly Fethard Road, Clonmel.

Died on November 3rd, sadly missed by parents Roy and Noreen and sisters Sandra, Donna and Danielle.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Sunday morning to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11am.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

